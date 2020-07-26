CLEMONS, Curtis G. "Curt," passed away after a brief illness on Sunday, July 19, at the age of 80. Curt was born in Dansville, N.Y. to Royal and Louise Lander Clemons. He and his wife, Karen, moved to Virginia (Manakin-Sabot) in 1987. In addition to his wife; he is survived by his brother, Duane (Marion) Clemons; son, Michael (Debbie) Clemons; and daughter, Sandra (Willy) Amedick, both from a previous marriage; nine grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and a niece and nephew. He also adopted five rescued dogs. Curt was a member of Discovery United Methodist Church and retired member of the Manakin Rescue Squad. He was sole proprietor of Clemons Construction in Manakin. He was past President, Secretary and Treasurer of the Perry, N.Y. Kiwanis Club. A memorial service celebrating Curt's life will be held at a future date. In memory of Curt and his love for animals, memorial donations may be made to the new Goochland Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 10, Goochland, Va. 23063.View online memorial
