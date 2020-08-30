CLINE, Clifford Talmage. On Tuesday, July 21, 2020, Clifford Talmage Cline, loving father and husband, passed away from a short illness at the age of 83. Clifford was born on February 22, 1937, in Summersville, South Carolina, to James and Zella (Hill) Cline of Oak Hill, West Virginia. He spent his early years in Oak Hill, graduating from Collins High School while making lifelong friends. He received his B.A. degree from West Virginia Tech in Montgomery in 1964. In 1959, he married Barbara Carpenter also of Oak Hill. They had one son, Thomas Talmage Cline. Clifford met Karen Christine Rose of Alexandria, Virginia in 1979 and after a long engagement, they married in 2004. Clifford spent his 40 year career as the President and CEO of Cline Enterprises, Inc., designing, building and managing restaurants in Alexandria and Richmond, Virginia. The restaurants on Cary Street in Shockoe Slip included The Warehouse, Sam Miller's Exchange Cafe and Going Bananas. Throughout his life, he had a passion for his friends and family, sharing with them his love of boating and travel. For many years he spent his summers with his son in Pocahontas County, West Virginia, where he enjoyed growing a vegetable garden, visiting numerous friends and family and making mischief. Clifford was preceded in death by his father, James; his mother, Zella; and his sisters, Norma and Sandy. He is survived by his wife, Karen; son, Thomas (Melanie) of Seebert, W.Va.; his brother, James David (Karen) of Nashville, Tenn.; and many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. Clifford desired to have his ashes scattered in the Greenbrier River. Family and friends are invited to reminisce, share stories and laugh, next summer (2021) at a date TBD.
