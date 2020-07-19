COATES, Jesse Braxton Jr., 68 years old, died July 4, 2020. Jesse was born in Fayetteville, N.C., May 26, 1952, to Jesse and Mary Coates. He was married to Susan Roletter (deceased). He had four siblings, Patricia Ortiz (Mo.), Larry Coates (Va.), Ronald Coates (Va.) and a sister, Billie Wyatt (deceased). Jesse served in the Air Force. He learned upholstery in his father's shop, briefly owned an upholster shop with his brother, Ronald and worked for the state of Virginia as an upholsterer. He was a beloved brother and will be missed.View online memorial
