COBB, LOUIS "ED"

COBB, Louis Edward "Ed," 75, departed this life July 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 29 years, Ruby "Corliss" Cobb; and his son, Javon Wilson. He is survived by his daughter, Melody L. Carter (devoted); grandson, Nicholas A. Blaine (devoted); and a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave., tomorrow from 4 to 6 p.m. Interment private.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Night of unrest in Richmond ends with 6 arrests, property damage and a truck set ablaze
-
Two national retailers coming to Chester shopping center as anchor tenants
-
Editorial: Where is the leadership?
-
Lohmann: How one man discovered his Black family's blond-haired, blue-eyed relation -- and a Richmond story worth telling
-
Hopewell grad Darrell Taylor signs $6.7 million deal with Seahawks
Remembering Loved Ones
FOREST LAWN - Sale. 2 burial plots, double head stone included. Call 804-672-0406.
HOLLYWOOD CEMETERY Plot Idlewood 121, near Civil War soldier's memorial. Price, $25,000. Joh…