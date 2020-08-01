COBB, LOUIS "ED"

COBB, Louis Edward "Ed," 75, departed this life July 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 29 years, Ruby "Corliss" Cobb; and his son, Javon Wilson. He is survived by his daughter, Melody L. Carter (devoted); grandson, Nicholas A. Blaine (devoted); and a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave., tomorrow from 4 to 6 p.m. Interment private.

