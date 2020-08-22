COFFMAN, Mack H., 80, passed into eternal rest on August 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and one sister. Mack is cherished in memory by his wife, Orene Coffman; two nieces and one nephew. He was a member of Williamsburg United Methodist Church. Mack will be laid to rest at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Sunny Slope Cemetery in West Point, Va. Bucktrout Funeral Home is assisting the family.View online memorial
