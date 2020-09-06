COHEN, Howard P., passed in peace Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the age of 94, preceded in death by his wife, Janet Reid Thomson-Cohen. Left to cherish Howard's memory are his son, Scott David Cohen of Virginia Beach; grandchildren, Eliza Mackenzie Cohen and Quinn Reid Cohen, both of Virginia Beach; niece, Marsha Kravet of Great Neck, New York; nephew, Joel Kravet and wife, Debra Kravet, of New York, New York. Part of The Greatest Generation, Howard proudly served during World War II in the Pacific Theater as a Radioman, Second Class on the USS Wasatch and the USS Blue Ridge, both Amphibious Command Ships. After honorably discharging from the Navy, Howard fostered his love for electrical engineering working for Bendix Corporation in their avionics division. Soon after, Howard worked as the Technical Representative in the Army Material Command in Germany then transferred to the Army Logistics Center at Ft. Lee, where he earned the second highest civilian award in the Army, the Individual Superior Civilian Service Award. There, he met lifelong friends, Tom DeHaven, Gordon Everhart and Dave Gunnels. After 24 years, Howard retired with his wife, the love of his life, Janet Reid Thomson-Cohen. In lieu of flowers, please consider a tribute donation to The Shepherd's Center of Chesterfield (https://shepcenter.org/donate/). A private memorial service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery. The family is being served by the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.