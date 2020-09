Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

COKES, Randolph G. Sr., 80, of Henrico, departed this life on September 5, 2020. Remains rest at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. Funeral notice later. The family may be contacted at 804-737-0038. www.wilsonafs.com