COLBERT, Benita S., "Okomfo Nana Nyo Akua Besebea Bekoe," "Ms. B," 63, of Richmond, Va., died July 5, 2020. A D.C. native, she leaves her sister, Pamela W. Johnson; one niece, three nephews, five great-nieces, four great-nephews; two cousins, Duke and Joyce of Roanoke, Va.; goddaughter, Jennifer; other family members and close friends. Family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, at Bliley's- Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, Va. 23230, where funeral services will immediately follow.

Service information

