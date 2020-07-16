COLEMAN-ANDERSON, MARGARET

COLEMAN-ANDERSON, Ms. Margaret Rose Elizabeth, was born in Richmond, Virginia on February 1, 1936. She was the youngest of eight children. She was preceded in death by her parents, the Rev. and Mrs. David Jones Fitzgerald Sr.; her brothers, Theodore Lee Fitzgerald Sr., Rodger Pierpont Fitzgerald, David Jones Fitzgerald Jr.; and sisters, Julia Beatrice Fitzgerald Thompson, Mary A. Fitzgerald Frayser, Phoebe Antoinette Fitzgerald Tyler and Erma Fitzgerald Patterson; as well as one son, Enri Michael Coleman (Arnita). She leaves to cherish her memory her two daughters, Katrina Delenise Battle (Arthur) and Jacquelyn Diane Harris (Raymond); also five sons, Owen Hepburn Coleman Jr., Leon Fitzgerald Coleman (Debra), Anthony Kenneth Coleman (Marie), Alan Frederick Coleman and Eric Coleman (Virginia); as well as many friends, neighbors and other relatives. Margaret was educated in the St. Joseph Parochial Schools and Richmond Public schools. She started singing in the church at age 3. She was an accomplished pianist and played for Sunday school and morning worship at an early age. She was baptized as a member of the First African Baptist Church at age 9. She was the mother of eight, grandmother of 13 and great-grandmother of 12. She worked for G. C. Murphy Company and the State of Virginia. After retiring, she authored a book of poetry and a book of prayers. She was an avid crafts person and loved to make and send greeting cards.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Richmond Public Schools will have fully virtual learning in the fall because of COVID-19
-
Two Monument Avenue residents sue over removal of Confederate statues, urge their restoration
-
State board backs plan for removing Lee monument by cutting it in three sections
-
More tenants leaving Stony Point Fashion Park: Sur la Table closing; CinéBistro's reopening uncertain
-
After calling publicly for an investigation, Mayor Stoney tells police he saw nothing criminal in officer's actions
Remembering Loved Ones
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Mausoleum sold for $7270 in 2016, sell for $6270. Call Robert, …
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Sites 3 & 4. Lot 255. Hillside Garden. Both for $1500. Call…