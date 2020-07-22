COLEMAN, Aryk

COLEMAN, Aryk L., 45, of Henrico, Va. (Eastend), went to be with the Lord on July 18, 2020. Aryk was born in Richmond, Va., and is survived by his mother, Carolyn Coleman; father, Arthur Coleman; sister, Thea Coleman Paul; nephew, Nicholas Paul; and a host of other family and friends. Aryk was raised in Central Gardens and attended Highland Springs High School. He was a member of St. Paul's Baptist Church. He was loved by all who knew him. His happy personality and bright smile were one-of-kind. May his light live on. Condolences may be sent to P.O. Box 2345, Chesterfield, Va. 23832. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

