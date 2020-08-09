COLEMAN, JAMES

COLEMAN, James "Steve," 57, of Highland Springs, and formerly Wytheville, Virginia, passed suddenly while treasure hunting in Richmond, Virginia, on July 27, 2020. Steve leaves behind family and friends who continue to carry his memory and love in their hearts. Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Bobby and Jeanine Coleman; his grandmother, Bessie Arnold; and his loving sisters, Vickie Tipton and Lori Coleman. He is survived by the ones for whom his life was devoted, his nine grandchildren he loved above all others, Ashley, Caiden, Jaylin, Preston, Drew, Summer, Aria, Rya and Amelie; his children, James "Stevie Jr.," Jackie and Cori; his former spouse, Cindi; his other children, Amber, Rob, Morgan, Chris, Jenna, Karen, Megan and the McCutcheon Crew; his nephews, Jason and Rusty; his niece, Peyton; and countless friends whose lives he touched. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 13, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park.

