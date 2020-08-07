COLEMAN, Sarah G., age 97, of Blackstone, died Saturday, August 1, 2020, in a Richmond nursing home. She was the widow of Mallory Coleman of Blackstone. She is survived by a devoted son, Milton Bush (Lucille) of Caroline County; and devoted granddaughter, Candace Bush of Atlanta, Ga.; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at W.E. Hawkes & Son Funeral Home, 504 East St., Blackstone, Va., where funeral services will be held Saturday, August 8, at 12 noon. Interment Greenview Cemetery, Blackstone.

