COLEMAN, Sarah G., age 97, of Blackstone, died Saturday, August 1, 2020, in a Richmond nursing home. She was the widow of Mallory Coleman of Blackstone. She is survived by a devoted son, Milton Bush (Lucille) of Caroline County; and devoted granddaughter, Candace Bush of Atlanta, Ga.; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at W.E. Hawkes & Son Funeral Home, 504 East St., Blackstone, Va., where funeral services will be held Saturday, August 8, at 12 noon. Interment Greenview Cemetery, Blackstone.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
RPD assigns Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney a security detail because of 'credible and ongoing threats'
-
UPDATED: Judge dismisses Lee statue lawsuit, but issues injunction in separate case, barring removal
-
Virginia waives accreditation ratings for 2021-22 school year
-
Kroger relocating regional headquarters to the Richmond area from Roanoke
-
WATCH NOW: Midlothian immunologist believes COVID-19 was in U.S. earlier than thought
Remembering Loved Ones
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - 2 burial plats located on hill East of main office. Family sect…
WASHINGTON MEMORIAL PARK - 2 cemetery plots with vault & marker. Value $12,600, will sel…
WASHINGTON MEMORIAL PARK - 4 plots, sidexside, 2 vaults, 44x13 double marker. Retail, $19,75…