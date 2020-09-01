COLES, CONNIE JR. "BUDDY"

COLES, Connie Cephas Jr. "Buddy," 86, of Rockville, Va., passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020. Connie was born in Hanover, Va., on August 19, 1934. He graduated from John M. Gandy High School and attended college at Virginia Union University. Connie was married to Elizabeth Coles on March 24, 1961; they were married for 59 years. Connie was known for his residential/commercial and construction debris removal company, Connie's Disposal Service, Inc., which he operated for 34 years. He enjoyed bowling, traveling, reading the newspaper daily from cover to cover, watching old Sanford and Son reruns and telling funny stories to the amusement of his family and friends. Connie was preceded in death by his parents, Arie and Connie Cephas Coles Sr.; his two sisters, Betty Jean Archer and Gloria Winston; and brother, William "Bill" Coles. Connie leaves to cherish his memory his wife (the love of his life), Elizabeth G. Coles; his son, Connie Coles III; and two daughters, Karen (Jeffrey) Grimes and Carla Coles; his five grandchildren, Latisha (Clarance) Seaborn, Morris (Angela) Grimes, Terrence Chester II, Lamar Coles and Tiera Coles; his great-granddaughter, Keira Grimes; and his two sisters, Mae Winston and Glenda (Howard) Leabough; and a host of other relatives and friends. His remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, 2530 Dogtown Road, Goochland, Va. 23063, where a viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, from 3 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held virtually at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Pastor Emanuel Harris of Jerusalem Baptist Church, Manakin-Sabot, Va., will be officiating. A private burial will follow the funeral in Roselawn Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers and gifts memorial donations may be given to CBM of Richmond, www.cbmrichmondva.org.