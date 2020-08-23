COLLINS, David Timothy "Tim," 70, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and John Collins Jr. Tim worked as a project coordinator for Henrico Co. Public Schools. He served honorably in the United States Marine Corps. Tim loved to go fishing, was an extreme NASCAR fan, had a love for the outdoors, was a major history buff, loved to be on the water and loved God and country. Left to cherish his memory is the love of his life, his spouse of 50 years, Vickie Collins; son, John Collins (Rebecca); grandson, Timothy; granddaughters, Abbigail and Nicole; two great-grandchildren, Camden Collins and Marilyn Rosie Ray; and sister-in-law, Van Green. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 27, 2020, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. Please dress casual. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 1-800-AHA-USA1 or the ASPCA, (800) 628-0028. You will surely be missed by all, especially by the love of your life, Vickie. Until we meet again.
