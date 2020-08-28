COMER, Lucretia Hulce, 59, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away August 22, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Joseph Comer; children, Lance Comer (Crystal), Ericka Comer (Adam Childress) and Tyler Comer (Brigit Todd); and parents, Kenneth and Sheila Hulce. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Road, where a funeral ceremony will be held 2 p.m. Monday, August 31, 2020. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park.View online memorial