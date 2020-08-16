COMERFORD, Robert "Rob" Gray, 61, of Amelia, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Cathy Comerford; a daughter, Shannon Comerford; and a son, Matthew Comerford and his wife, Erin. Rob is also survived by four siblings, Candy (Mike) Mowles of Chesapeake, Va., Kathy (Ken) Oristaglio of Crewe, Karen (Coy) Starr of Latta, S.C. and Larry (Susan) Comerford of Lynchburg; in-laws, Janet and Tom Hunter of Blackstone; sisters-in-law, Lynne (Robbie) Roberts of Crewe and Tami Lafreniere of Williamsburg; and 14 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jane and Bob Comerford, formerly of Blackstone. A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, August 22, at 10:30 a.m. at Amelia County High School auditorium, 8500 Otterburn Rd., Amelia Court House. Family will remain available for a short time following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any cancer research organization of choice.
