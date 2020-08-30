CONYERS, Charles L., 92, of Richmond, died August 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Foster Conyers; and son, Andrei Bernard Conyers. Surviving are two sons, Dr. Charles C. (Dr. Joice E.) and Brian K. (Tracey) Conyers; four granddaughters, Stephanie D., Brianna L. and Alanna M. Conyers and Michelle B. Harris; brother, Luther H. Conyers Jr.; daughter-in-law, Jalamm L. Conyers; a host of nieces and nephews; adopted daughter, Vernell Jackson; other relatives and friends. Mr. Conyers was retired from the State Department of Education after 42 years of service as a educator and administrator. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Monday, August 31, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Private graveside services will be held Tuesday, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Dr. Rodney Waller officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Conyers/Kirbo Scholarship Fund, Savannah State University, 4814 Jasmine Ave., Savannah, Ga. 31404. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.
