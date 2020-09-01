COOLEY, JAMES JR.

COOLEY, James E. Jr., age 83, of Richmond, departed this life August 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Datherine Cooley. He is survived by seven children, Sheila, James III, Ethel, Andre (Donna), Darryl (Lakisha), Karen and Anthony (Kim) Cooley; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; four sisters, Marian Saunders, Doris Guy (Earl), Edith Scott (Elton) and Ethel Cooley; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Wednesday, at 3:30 p.m. Interment private. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.View online memorial