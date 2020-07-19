COOMBS, Dolores Hudson. Her 100-year journey of life ended on July 17, 2020, at Westminster Canterbury in Richmond, Virginia. Dolores is lovingly remembered by her son, Cyril F. Coombs; daughter-in-law, Vanessa M. Coombs; granddaughters, Dr. Taylor L. Coombs and Samantha Brooke Viotty; niece, Peggy Padnos; and nephew, Stephen Butler and their families. She was predeceased by her mother, Billie Wright; husband, Douglas Elton Coombs; daughter, Donna M. Coombs; and brother, Clarence Hudson. A native New Yorker, Dolores was born September 10, 1919, and attended City College of New York. Known affectionately as Dee by her friends, Dolores enjoyed a more than 40-year career with the U.S. Social Security Administration in the Harlem community of New York City. She was a dedicated and active member of the New York Chapter of One Hundred Black Women, the Mid-Manhattan Chapter of the NAACP and the NYU Alumni of Social Workers. She also volunteered with the Congressional Office of the Honorable Charles Rangel and the Joyce Dinkins Reading Group at PS 112 Elementary School. Dolores is now enjoying a well-deserved glass of champagne with her numerous friends and family welcoming her in Heaven. A memorial service will be held at Woody Funeral Home, Atlee Chapel, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, Virginia on Saturday, July 25, at 7 p.m. Online condolences can be made at woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Richmond Public Schools will have fully virtual learning in the fall because of COVID-19
-
Virginia becomes first state to adopt COVID-19 worker safety rules
-
15 women tell the Washington Post they were sexually harassed by Washington Redskins executives
-
'The nicest thing the city has ever done': After nearly 30 years of waiting, Sidewalk Cafe finally gets its patio
-
Northam to convene legislature for special session starting Aug. 18