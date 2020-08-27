COOPER, Arthur "AJ" Junis, 83, of Henrico, departed this life Friday, August 21, 2020. He was preceded by his parents, James and Cora Cooper. He leaves cherished memories to his loving and devoted wife, Mattie Cooper; children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; four sisters, one devoted, Ollie Charity; two brothers; sisters-in-law, Evelyn Bell and Liz Whitaker; devoted niece, Cheryl Browne; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020. Graveside service 1 p.m. Monday, August 31, 2020, at Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial
