CORDERO ALARCON, Mr. Fernando, 69, of Midlothian, Va., passed away unexpectedly on August 14, 2020. Fernando was born on April 2, 1951, in Santiago, Chile. A devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother, he is survived by his wife of 27 years, Anne Bonnevie-Cordero; daughter, Emmanuelle; granddaughter, Penelope; and three siblings, Juan, Maria Angelica and Sergio Cordero. Fernando enjoyed a long career with UNICEF prior to settling in Virginia, where he worked for the Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia, and as a language teacher. Fernando made an enormous impact on the lives of those living with epilepsy through his mentoring, fundraising and legislative work. He will be deeply missed by his loved ones and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
CORDERO ALARCON, FERNANDO
