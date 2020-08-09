COSBY, BETTY

COSBY, Mrs. Betty J., of Richmond, died August 3, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert T. Cosby Sr.; and her son, David F. Cosby. She is survived by her sons, Robert T. "Tom" Cosby (Barbara), Richard A. Cosby (Diane); daughter-in-law, Pat Cosby; two grandsons, Daniel F. Cosby (Kati) and Matthew R. Cosby; great-grandson, Samuel Cosby; and two siblings, Carol Cone and Byron McCracken; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Betty was a registered nurse, having graduated from the Johnston-Willis School of Nursing in 1951. She loved being a nurse and developed many lasting friendships and professional relationships during her career. Her greatest love, however, was her family and she selflessly stepped away from nursing to start that family. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, having been in the parish since its inception. She was an incredibly talented, hardworking and compassionate woman who will be missed. The family would like to thank the staff at Capital Caring Health, Home and Hospice Services for the compassionate manner in which they treated Betty. Family will receive friends 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., followed by a funeral ceremony. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens at 12609 Patterson Ave. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that donations be considered to the Richmond SPCA at 2519 Hermitage Road, Richmond, Va. 23220. You may view the ceremony live by visiting blileys.com.View online memorial
