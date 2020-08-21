COTMAN, Janice Delois, 72, of Charles City, Va., departed life on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Janice leaves to cherish her loving memory two daughters, Senorita Cotman and Erica Allen; one grandson, Kameron Gayles; and a host of other family, friends and loved ones. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., Richmond, Va. 23224, where viewing will take place Friday, August 21, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Little Elam Baptist Church at 8840 Church Ln., Charles City, Va. 23030, with live Facebook streaming.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of JANICE COTMAN as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.