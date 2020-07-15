COTMAN, Warren Charlie, was born March 10, 1970, and passed away on July 10, 2020. Warren graduated from Manchester High School in 1988 and received his bachelor's degree from ECPI. In 2003, Warren started his online ministry, Crossing the Lines Ministries, where he touched many souls. While continuing in his own ministry, Warren became a member of Mt. Gilead Full Gospel International Ministries. Warren leaves in mourning his devoted wife, Lisa Cotman; his daughters, Porscha Cotman, Gabrielle Cotman, Micaiah Cotman and Marie Cotman; his mother, Wilnette Wiley; his father, Charlie Cotman Jr. (Rose); his former stepfather, Leon Wiley; his honorary father, Robert Robertson; his brother, Charlie W. Cotman III (LaToya); his stepbrothers, Sherrond Wiley, Mark Wiley, Rick Wiley; a host of aunts and uncles, sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and devoted friends. A visitation will take place 12 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 16, at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge. A Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. Friday, at Mt. Gilead Full Gospel International Ministries, 2501 Mt. Gilead Blvd., Richmond, Va. 23235, and interment will follow in Riverview Cemetery. For protocol critical to the service, it is necessary to visit www.vincentfh.com.View online memorial
