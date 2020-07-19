COTTMAN, TREACE

COTTMAN, Treace LaFrance, 54, of Henrico, departed this life July 15, 2020. Surviving are her son, Darrell A. Cotman (Nathifa); grandchildren, Jahvid and Sage Cotman; brother, Clarence Cotman (Allean); sisters, Bernestine Madison, Alethia Goode (Bernard Jr.), Adrianne Shelton (Keith), Shurline Smith (Michael); two aunts, one uncle, a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held from 10 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Interment private. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.

