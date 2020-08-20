COURTER, Ann Jackson, age 93, of Amelia, Va., passed away on August 17, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Jackson Courter; sister, Betty Byrd; and brother, W.C. Jackson. She is survived by her children, Bill (Ann), John, both of Amelia and Liz (David) of Blue Ridge, Va.; also by four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and extended family. She was a lifelong member of Amelia Presbyterian Church, loved her family, animals, helped her neighbors and enjoyed tending flowers. She taught riding and was a substitute school teacher. The family would like to give special thanks to her caregivers, Ann Dilly, Virginia Bock, Kim Daniel and Carol Gibson. A graveside service will be held at Amelia Presbyterian Cemetery at 12 noon on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Donations may be made to Amelia Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 442 or APAW, P.O. Box 725.
Service information
12:00PM
16401 Dunn Street
Amelia, VA 23002