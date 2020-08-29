COUSINS, CLARENCE

 Skip to main content
COUSINS, Mr. Clarence "Junnie, PowPow" Jr., 81, of Richmond, Va., departed this life on August 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by his devoted wife, Mrs. Mable Ann Cousins; father, Clarence Cousins Sr.; mother, Mary Hayes Jackson; and sister, Helena Wright. He is survived by two devoted daughters, Shay Morrison (Jonathan) and Lisa Tunstall (William); one devoted son, Ellsworth Jackson Jr. (Angelique); one nephew, Anthony Tunstall (Wendy), who he raised; daughter-in-love, Cheryl Jackson; one adopted daughter, Lisa Beasley; grandchildren, Breon Boswell, Ellsworth Jackson III, Amaya Jackson and Ellise Jackson; one brother, Paul Jackson Jr.; one uncle, Ernest Hayes Sr.; and a host of other relatives and friends. His remains rest with Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, 518 N. Washington Highway, Ashland, Va. 23005, where viewing will be held Sunday, August 30, 3 to 7 p.m. Graveside service Monday, August 31, 11 a.m. at Roselawn Memory Gardens, 13389 Mountain Rd., Glen Allen, Va. 23059. www.hwdabney.com

