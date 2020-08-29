COUSINS, Mr. Clarence "Junnie, PowPow" Jr., 81, of Richmond, Va., departed this life on August 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by his devoted wife, Mrs. Mable Ann Cousins; father, Clarence Cousins Sr.; mother, Mary Hayes Jackson; and sister, Helena Wright. He is survived by two devoted daughters, Shay Morrison (Jonathan) and Lisa Tunstall (William); one devoted son, Ellsworth Jackson Jr. (Angelique); one nephew, Anthony Tunstall (Wendy), who he raised; daughter-in-love, Cheryl Jackson; one adopted daughter, Lisa Beasley; grandchildren, Breon Boswell, Ellsworth Jackson III, Amaya Jackson and Ellise Jackson; one brother, Paul Jackson Jr.; one uncle, Ernest Hayes Sr.; and a host of other relatives and friends. His remains rest with Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, 518 N. Washington Highway, Ashland, Va. 23005, where viewing will be held Sunday, August 30, 3 to 7 p.m. Graveside service Monday, August 31, 11 a.m. at Roselawn Memory Gardens, 13389 Mountain Rd., Glen Allen, Va. 23059. www.hwdabney.com
COUSINS, CLARENCE
