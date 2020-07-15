COX, Loftin "Buddy" Jr., 69, passed away July 13, 2020, after a prolonged illness. Buddy was born April 25, 1951, in Richmond, Va., to Loftin Cox Sr. and Shirley Simpson Cox. Buddy attended Lee Davis High School, went on to join the National Guard 276th Engineers and then started his own businesses, Hanover Materials and Hanover Precast. He was a proud member of many fraternal organizations and was always ready to help friends and family in their time of need. Buddy is survived by Helen Cox; his children, L.G.Cox III, Ernie Nichols (Susie), Margaret Richman (Mark), Mary Stanley (Eddie), Debra Parrish and Allen Perry; his sister, Cynthia Cox Bell; as well as many beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and special friends. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va. 23005. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Nelsen Funeral Home in Ashland. Burial will follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park, 12360 Hanover Courthouse Rd., Hanover, Va. 23069. Those who wish to honor Buddy in a special way, please make gifts to Mooseheart Charities or the Kidney Foundation.View online memorial
