COX, Philip Branscome, March 28, 1957 to July 23, 2020. Philip, also known to family and friends as "Philly Dog" or "Blippy," will be remembered by all as a man who would drop everything to help a buddy. He is best described in the following words of his loving wife, sister and brothers "You were my best friend. I fell in love with you on our first date and was immediately attracted to your wicked sense of humor that was a perfect match to my own warped sense of fun. You loved kayaking - on the lake, in the ocean and on the James River - where you helped me catch my first and only catfish, struggling together to pull it into the boat while laughing hysterically. I will always remember taking hikes with you and our fur babies in the mountains of Highland County, which you considered God's country, and how you loved to eat and share Ritz crackers with Birdie. You were a gentle spirit who loved the outdoors, especially hunting turkeys and riding motorcycles with your brothers in Highland County, playing golf with your Sunday buddies and fishing in the Outer Banks with your Siemens' cohorts. And everyone depended on your steel trap mind, not only for a wealth of sports and music trivia but also an amazing amount of obscure and historical facts. You never had an unkind word to say about anyone. Rest in peace, Honey, you greatly deserve it." Philip was preceded in death by his parents, Catherine and Quinton Cox; brother-in-law, Jim Rooney; and the first and second of his beloved golden retrievers, Barley and Dixie. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Sullivan Cox; sister, Marilyn Rooney; and nephew, A.J. Rooney (Heather); brother, Danny Cox; niece, Jessica Leylavergne (Elfege); great-niece, Minerva Leylavergne; and nephew, Saunders Cox; brother, Charlie Cox (Linda); and niece, Catherine Cox; brother, Gary Cox (Susie); and nieces, Molly and Ellie Cox; sister-in-law, Leslie Englander (Bob); niece, Ashton Nixon; and great-nephew, Brayden Nixon; sister-in-law, Kim Heartwell (Neal Hudson); and nephew, Tristan Hudson; and last but not least our beloved golden retriever, Birdie. The family would like to thank Dr. Leigh Thornton and Kathy Bryant for their continued help and support, and the Hanover County Sheriff's Department for their quick response and efforts. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Philip's memory to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMIcentralvirginia.org) or the Hanover County Sheriff's Office Foundation (HCSOF) c/o Ms. Nancy B. Scott, P.O. Box 40, Hanover, Va. 23069. A celebration of Philip's life will be held at a later date.View online memorial
