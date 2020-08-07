COX, Mr. Preston Carter Jr., 77, of Crozier, Va., departed this life Sunday, July 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Preston C. Cox Sr. and Edith Ford Cox. Preston leaves to mourn his wife, Celestine Burton Cox; son, Eric (Franswa); and daughter, Amy Gayles (William); stepchildren, Pharoah and Ishmael Mosby, Nkanola Mosby-Roane, Rasheede Hicks, Thanayi Anderson; grandsons, Kie Cox and William Gayles Jr.; granddaughter, India Gayles; sister, Joyce (Rev. Walter Powell); sisters-in-law, Virginia Burton and Lucy Mae Cox; brother-in-law, Calvin Burton (Mary) of Miami, Fla.; uncle, Curtis Anderson; aunts, Lucille Lewis of Baltimore, Md. and Lelia Cox of Powhatan, Va.; and a host of nieces, one devoted, Karen Powell; nephews, cousins and lifelong friends. A memorial service will be held at 12 noon on Friday, August 7, 2020, at the Cox Home Place, Sheppardtown Road. Arrangements by the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va.View online memorial
