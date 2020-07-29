COX-WILLS, Jeanette A., passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, a day before her 66th birthday. She was the daughter of David A. Cox and Fannie Breeding Cox, who predeceased her. She is survived by her loving husband, James (Jim) K. Wills; her daughter, Sarah E. Wills; her sister, Patricia Cox Maurice (Chuck); stepdaughter, Kelly Jarrell (Jeff); and stepson, James "Kyle" Wills (Candy); six stepgrandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Jeanette was an ER nurse at Johnston-Willis Hospital for several years and finished her working career at Anthem. Special thanks go to Jeanette's caregiver, Betsy Brooking, who took such great care of her for over four years. Also, a "special" thanks go out to Bon Secours Hospice, especially Michelle, Kay and all the "Angels" there. Also, to Chyna, who we adopted, for all the loving and special care she showed Jeanette. And "Last, but not least," a huge thanks for all the support and prayers from my work family at Bliley's Funeral Home, I Love You All! The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 30, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., where a funeral service will be held 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 31. Entombment will follow in Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bon Secours Hospice House, 1133 Old Bon Air Road, Richmond, Va. 23235. During this time, it is required that all guests wear facial coverings and practice social distancing.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Hanover supervisor decries 'lack of leadership' following School Board decision on Confederate school names
-
WATCH NOW: Night of unrest in Richmond ends with 6 arrests, property damage and a truck set ablaze
-
WATCH NOW: Lee statue, Confederate busts, removed overnight from Old House chamber at Va. Capitol
-
WATCH NOW: Northam announces new COVID restrictions in Hampton Roads region amid surge of cases
-
Tonight: George Floyd's family in Richmond to launch 'George Floyd Hologram Memorial Project' at Robert E. Lee statue