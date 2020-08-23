CRAFT, Mr. Ralph Edward, 79, of Fort Myers, Florida, loving Dad and Papa, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at his home. He was the son of the late Willard and June Craft. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Hodges; and his wife of 48 years, Eileen Craft. He was born in Buchanan County, Virginia and grew up in Pineville, W.Va. He moved back to Virginia after serving in the U.S. Air Force. He is survived by his wife, Alvina Jones; son, Bruce Craft; daughter, Becky Driscoll (Pat); daughter, Lisa Mitchell (Bob); and his son, Eddie Craft. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Lorin Hullett (Jay), Willie and Wesley Driscoll and Riley Craft. Graveside service will be held on August 24, 2020, at Signal Hill Memorial Park, 12360 Hanover Courthouse Rd., Hanover, 23069. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Richmond Northwest Gideon Camp, P.O Box 28095, Richmond, Va. 23228.
CRAFT, Ralph
