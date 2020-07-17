CRAWLEY, Jermaine Lamont, age 40, died suddenly Friday, July 10, 2020, in Richmond. He is survived by his loving family. Remains rest at Michael W. Hawkes Funeral Home, 15001 Patrick Henry Hwy., Amelia, where he will be viewed on Friday, July 17, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral and interment later.View online memorial
