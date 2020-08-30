CRENSHAW, Linda Marie Warlington, 52, of Hampton, departed this life Friday, August 21, 2020. She leaves cherished memories to her son, Jonathan; siblings, Norman Jr., Beverly, Terri and Valarie. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, August 31, 2020. Celebration of Life 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at March Funeral Home, with live streaming on the website. Interment private.View online memorial