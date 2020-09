Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

CROUCH, Kimberly Ann, 41, went home to be with her Lord on September 4, 2020. She is survived by her children, Kasey, Antonio and Kayla; one grandchild, Aaliyah; mother, Barbara; brother, Eddie; sisters, Sharon, Sarah and Karen; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family. Due to COVID-19, services were private.