CRUTCHER, Beatrice. A Celebration of Life for Beatrice Crutcher will be held at the Historic Popular Lawn Park, 351 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg, Va., on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at 3 p.m. Rev. Leroy Evans will officiate. Interment will follow in Dinwiddie Memorial Park, 7324 Church Road, Petersburg, Va., on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Services will be live streamed. Public viewing will be Saturday, August 1, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The family is being served by the professional staff of Tucker & Fisher Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 Halifax St., Petersburg, Va., 804-324-5529. Rev. Antonio A. Tucker Sr., funeral director. www.tuckerandfisher.com

