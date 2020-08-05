CUFFEE, Roberta Harris, 90, of Richmond, entered eternal rest Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Commonwealth Senior Living in Richmond. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, James P. Cuffee; parents, Royal Wesley Sr. and Viola Henderson Harris; and brother, Royal W. Harris Jr. Left to cherish her memory are two devoted daughters, Deborah C. Davis and Karen Cuffee; granddaughter, Nicole M. Davis; four nieces and nephews, Brenda Langhorne (Maurice), Royal W. Harris III (Debbie), Raymond Harris (Jackie) and Sherrie Harrington; sister-in-law, Helen J. Harris; other relatives and devoted family friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Thursday, August 6, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. A private graveside service will be held at Greenwood Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation or your favorite charity in her honor. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
