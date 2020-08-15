CUMMINGS, Mary Elizabeth Quash, loved to travel, and on August 3, 2020, at 89 years of age, after a courageous battle against heart disease, she began her final journey. Reunited now with her late husband of 49 years, Dr. Charles E. Cummings Sr., perhaps they're continuing an international TripTik that took them from Cape Town, South Africa to St. Petersburg, Russia; from Zurich, Switzerland, to the Panama Canal and beyond. But there was always a stop, of course, in Doswell, Virginia, where she was born on March 28, 1931, to Joseph and Clara Quash, who predeceased her; as had brothers, James and Russell; and sister, Rachel. However, still here to celebrate "Mother Dear" (a nickname bestowed by her daughter-in-law) are brother, Joseph (Eleanor); sisters, Reva, Clara (George) and Eleanor; sons, Kevin (Michelle) and Charles Jr. (Christopher); grandchildren, Cori, Kai and Kierstin; and a host of family and friends. Mary was a proud graduate of Virginia Randolph High School and Virginia State College (now University), who turned her library science degree into jobs as a librarian with the Veterans Administration at Fort Howard, Maryland; with the Caroline and Hanover County school systems; and, ultimately, with the Richmond Public School System, from which she retired as a Media Specialist. She was also a longtime member of Providence Park Baptist Church, serving on the Trustee Board and as past Chairman of the Scholarship Committee. Additionally, for many years she was Treasurer of the Auxiliary to the Old Dominion Medical Society; past President and Financial Secretary of the Auxiliary to the Richmond Medical Society; member of the Old Dominion Volunteer League; and Financial Secretary of the Richmond chapter of Chums, Inc. She stayed active as long as she could, but during her final months, as she lost her mobility, she found comfort doting on her "Sugar Lumps" her beloved grandchildren. In the interest of social distancing, the viewing held on Friday, August 14, was private, but streamed online. The streamed viewing is available at www.albennettandson funeralhome.com/obituary/mary-cummings. Also, a private graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 15. Since she loved to read the newspaper front to back (or sometimes back to front, to get to the obituaries sooner), in lieu of flowers, make a donation to Virginia State University, in memory of Mary Q. Cummings, Class of 1952; and promise to vote this November.