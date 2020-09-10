CUNNINGHAM, Wilhelmina Jackson, 89, a resident at Commonwealth Senior Living, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Myles Ray Cunningham Sr. Surviving are her loving and devoted children, Miles Cunningham (Phyllis), Rita C. Wyatt (John) of Decatur, Ga. and Ethel C. Jackson (Willie); seven grandchildren, Angela, John IV, Tiffanii, Samantha, Tanielle, Myles III and Brittani; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Jean Jackson; host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Friday, September 11, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held 12 noon Saturday, September 12, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Theodore Brown officiating. Rev. Frank Lomax III, eulogist. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Live streaming and online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.