CURTISS, Henry Sanford, 77, of Providence Forge, Va., formerly of Titusville, New Jersey, went to be with his Lord and Savior Friday, August 21, 2020. Henry was an avid gardener who enjoyed working in his yard. He also loved working with wood and enjoyed making furniture for his family and friends. Henry was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Alfred and Fay Curtiss; his sister, Lelia Urion; a daughter, Kristi Curtiss; and a son, Ryan Ritchie. Henry is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Audrey Curtiss; two sons, Brian Curtiss (Kittie) and Edward Ritchie (Ann); a brother, Gary B. Curtiss; and six grandchildren, Mason, Tyler, Phoebee, Sawyer, Violet and Lewis; and numerous cousins, family and friends. The family would like to express special thanks to Julie Mills and Hospice of Virginia. A Celebration of Life service will be held 4 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 19300 The Glebe Ln., Charles City, Va. 23030. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. Vincent Funeral Home, Providence Forge chapel is handling the arrangements. Tributes can be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
