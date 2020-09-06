 Skip to main content
CUSTALOW, NORMAN

CUSTALOW, Norman Preston, went to be with his parents, Norman T. "Chief Evening Star" and Barbara Custalow on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. He leaves behind his wife, Jasmine Foy; three sons, Liam and Jolon Custalow and Dallas Foy; four sisters, Leigh Turner, Mary Turner, Ashley Collins and Caitlyn Adkins; two brothers, James Anstead and Bookie Collins. He is also survived by two nephews, Robert Turner and Dakota Eanes; a niece, Chelsey Turner; and one great-nephew, Abel Turner; as well as several aunts and uncles and many lifelong friends. The family will recieve friends on Monday, September 7, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the B.W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy., in Aylett, Va. Graveside services will be held 3 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Mattaponi Indian Baptist Church cemetery, 1409 Mattaponi Reservation Cir., West Point, Va. 23181.

