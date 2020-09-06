CUSTALOW, Norman Preston, went to be with his parents, Norman T. "Chief Evening Star" and Barbara Custalow on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. He leaves behind his wife, Jasmine Foy; three sons, Liam and Jolon Custalow and Dallas Foy; four sisters, Leigh Turner, Mary Turner, Ashley Collins and Caitlyn Adkins; two brothers, James Anstead and Bookie Collins. He is also survived by two nephews, Robert Turner and Dakota Eanes; a niece, Chelsey Turner; and one great-nephew, Abel Turner; as well as several aunts and uncles and many lifelong friends. The family will recieve friends on Monday, September 7, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the B.W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy., in Aylett, Va. Graveside services will be held 3 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Mattaponi Indian Baptist Church cemetery, 1409 Mattaponi Reservation Cir., West Point, Va. 23181.