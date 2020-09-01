DALTON, Ruthella Dukes, 88, of Blackstone, Va., passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Harley Thomas Dalton; and a son, Stephen R. Dalton. Ruthella is survived by her three sons, William H. Dalton (Pamela) of South Chesterfield, Va., Douglas Thomas Dalton and Kenneth Lee Dalton (Sheri), all of Blackstone; four grandchildren, Devon Westmoreland (Brandon) of Dinwiddie, Lindsay Cliborne (Matthew) of McKenney, Kevin Dalton of Blackstone and Dustin Bates (Hope) of Amelia; seven great-grandchildren, Braeden and Cole Westmoreland, both of Dinwiddie, Clayton, Emersyn and Kipton Cliborne, all of McKenney, Nolan Allen and Linleigh Rae Bates, both of Amelia; her caretakers, Nancy Smith, Louise Langdon, Ada Vaughan, Charlotte Muse and Brenda Hodge. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, at Grace Baptist Temple, 1010 South Main Street, Blackstone, Va. 23824 and also where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 4, 2020. Burial will follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Blackstone, Va. Arrangements are by Joseph McMillian Funeral Home of Blackstone. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com
DALTON, RUTHELLA
View online memorial