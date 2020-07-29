DANCE, G. HUNTER

DANCE, G. Hunter Jr., 64, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 25, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 22 years, Carmelita Dance; son, George Hunter Dance III; stepson, Max Pearson; sisters, Sally (Tom) Matthews and Debbie Blanton; and granddaughter, Maxie Pearson and her mother, Marty Agpaoa. Hunter was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Griffith Blanton; father, George Hunter Dance Sr.; and stepfather, William P. Blanton Sr. Hunter, in addition to being a lover of life, the seeker of a good deal and a friend to everyone he met, he was the co-owner of Dance's Service Center. The family will receive friends from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rt. 10). His funeral will be held at the graveside at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020, in Central Baptist Church Cemetery, 1500 Courthouse Rd. A grand celebration of Hunter's life will be held once all the COVID-19 bans have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made at inmemof.org/hunter-dance-jr.

