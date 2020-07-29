DANCE, G. Hunter Jr., 64, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 25, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 22 years, Carmelita Dance; son, George Hunter Dance III; stepson, Max Pearson; sisters, Sally (Tom) Matthews and Debbie Blanton; and granddaughter, Maxie Pearson and her mother, Marty Agpaoa. Hunter was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Griffith Blanton; father, George Hunter Dance Sr.; and stepfather, William P. Blanton Sr. Hunter, in addition to being a lover of life, the seeker of a good deal and a friend to everyone he met, he was the co-owner of Dance's Service Center. The family will receive friends from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rt. 10). His funeral will be held at the graveside at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020, in Central Baptist Church Cemetery, 1500 Courthouse Rd. A grand celebration of Hunter's life will be held once all the COVID-19 bans have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made at inmemof.org/hunter-dance-jr.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Hanover supervisor decries 'lack of leadership' following School Board decision on Confederate school names
-
WATCH NOW: Night of unrest in Richmond ends with 6 arrests, property damage and a truck set ablaze
-
WATCH NOW: Lee statue, Confederate busts, removed overnight from Old House chamber at Va. Capitol
-
WATCH NOW: Northam announces new COVID restrictions in Hampton Roads region amid surge of cases
-
Tonight: George Floyd's family in Richmond to launch 'George Floyd Hologram Memorial Project' at Robert E. Lee statue