DANDRIDGE, Doris A., departed this life August 3, 2020. She is survived by her devoted husband of 67 years, Harry Dandridge Sr.; two sons, Rev. Harry Dandridge Jr. (Arleen) and Michael Michaels; daughter, Tontrice Dandridge; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; sister, Hattie Allen; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Tuesday, August 11, 2020, from 12 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at First Shiloh Baptist Church, 8150 Walnut Grove Rd., at 1 p.m. Please note that social distancing and recommended safety protocols, including limited capacity, will be observed. Interment Washington Memorial Park.View online memorial
