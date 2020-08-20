DANDRIDGE, Sarah "Plooky" Beverly, 78, of Richmond, departed this life Tuesday, August 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Luetta Watkins; aunt, Martha B. Lewis; uncle, Deacon James H. "Pop" Lewis Sr. She leaves cherished memories to her daughters, Angela Dandridge and Rebekah Taylor; grandson, Richard T. Lewis Jr.; and granddaughter, Likishia Taylor. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, August 21, 2020. Celebration of Life service 10 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, in the March Funeral Home chapel, with live streaming on the website. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial
