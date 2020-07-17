DANIEL, DEACON JOHN

DANIEL, Deacon John Marshall, age 95, of Richmond, departed this June 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Yvonne Lee; six sisters, four brothers; and a devoted niece, Ruby L. Marshall. He leaves to cherish his memory grandsons, Bobby, Freddy and Damascus (Sharon) Lee; one great-grandson; two sisters, Evelyn Murphy and Pauline Marshall; one brother, Harry Wallace Jr.; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church. John retired from Lakeside Pharmacy after 55 years. He enjoyed reading jazz, ballroom dancing and traveling. He will be missed and forever remembered by family and friends. Memorial services will be held Saturday, 11 a.m. at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Online condolences can be made at www.jenkinsjr.com.

