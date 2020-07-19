DASHIELL, Eleanore "Ellie" Poupore, 88, died peacefully on July 15, 2020, in Richmond with her family by her side. Ellie was predeceased by her husband, Harry; their son, Michael; her brother and his wife, Ray and Suzanne Poupore; and her brother-in-law and his wife, Jack and Dorothy Dashiell. Ellie was born in Montreal to Ray and Eileen Poupore. After Ellie's father died when she was very young, her mother took her and her brother to live with family in England. As the German bombing of London intensified in 1939, they left England for Canada on a refugee ship. Ellie lived with relatives and in convent schools before moving to Washington, D.C., as a teenager. She met Harry on a blind date in 1955, and they married a year later. After Harry's work took them to Southeast Asia, they returned to Moonefield, the family farm in Smithfield. They raised four children in Smithfield, Richmond and Woodbridge before retiring to Smithfield, where Ellie lived for several years after Harry's death. She moved to Richmond in 2019. Ellie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her family was her priority and a deep source of joy. She was devoted to her children, and she took immense delight in the accomplishments and adventures of her grandchildren. Ellie always put others before herself and was quick to help those in need. She and Harry were active for many years with the Isle of Wight Christian Outreach Program, participating in various activities to help the community, including organizing treatments and transportation with the Senior Dental Program. Ellie continued to support those in need after Harry's death through the Senior Christmas Angel and Summer Lunch programs. She was a faithful member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Smithfield. Ellie is survived by her children, Hap and Kristine Dashiell, their son, Tucker; Elizabeth and Ed Scher, their children, Lane and Jack and Jack's fiancee, Annie; Anne Dashiell and her partner, Chad Ananda and their children, Pippi and Bhaji. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Ralph Poupore, Suzette Denslow, Laura Merrill, John Dashiell, Tunie Brandon, Andy Dashiell, Paul Dashiell and Nancy Benson. A funeral and a family burial at Ivy Hill in Smithfield will be at a future date. Instead of flowers, the family suggests donations to the food pantry at Christian Outreach.View online memorial
