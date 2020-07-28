DAVIDSON, ESTIL "SPUD" JR.

DAVIDSON, Estil "Spud" Frank Jr., 67, of Chester, Va., passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Born in Hopewell, Va., he was the son of the late Estil Frank Davidson Sr. and Helen Ruth Saunders Davidson; and was also preceded in death by his sister, Mahala Davidson; a daughter, Jennifer Martin; and a granddaughter, Makenzi Davidson. Mr. Davidson was a United States Navy veteran and enjoyed metal detecting and fishing. Spud will be remembered by his family as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Janice Fay Davidson; two sons, Estil F. Davidson III and wife, Trina and Christopher Lee Davidson and wife, Linda; two stepsons, Raymond E. Gunnoe (Tracy) and Jason M. Gunnoe (Courtney); 17 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Aaron A. Davidson (Linda); numerous cousins, nieces and nephews; and his former spouse, Deborah "Kissy" Van Eppes. All services will be private. The family is being served by the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
