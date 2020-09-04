DAVIS, Ada-Clarke Nuckols, of Reedville, was born in Short Pump, Virginia on March 27, 1922, to Forrest Clopton Nuckols and Eloise Dabney Nuckols. She passed away on August 25, 2020. She is survived by her two children, William J. Davis of Frenchtown, Mont. and Simone d'Aubigne of Eugene, Ore. She is also survived by her grandsons, Nathaniel Dabney Davis Swallen of Portland, Ore. and Seth Christian Davis Swallen and Seth's wife, Jackie Selevan, of White Salmon, Wash.; and by her dear friends, Linda and George Consolvo of Suffolk, Va. and Ashland, N.C.; plus numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles R. Davis Jr. (deceased 6/18/10); and her brothers, Abner Paige Nuckols (Elsie Chewning) and Howard Dabney Nuckols (Ellen Chewning). She graduated from Longwood State Teachers' College in 1943. After graduation, she taught Home Economics at Montpelier High School in Hanover County until she married Charles in Goochland Baptist Church August 18, 1945. They shared 64 years together. After marriage, she taught at Crestview, Ridge and Maybeury Elementary Schools. She then became certified to be a school librarian and worked in Maybeury and Carver Elementary Libraries until she retired in 1984. In retirement she moved with her husband to Reedville, Va., where she was active as a flower gardener and as a member of the local garden club, plus a consistent supporter of the arts. She was a member of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, The Chesapeake Bay Garden Club and several book groups. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed by her family, friends and the aides that cared for her in the last part of her life. Because of COVID-19 there is no memorial service planned at this time. If you choose, please send donations to Goochland Baptist Church, 2454 Manakin Rd., Manakin-Sabot, Va. 23103, St. Andrews Church, P.O. Box 1366, Kilmarnock, Va. 22482 or Reedville Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 1, Reedville, Va. 22539.