DAVIS, Ada Ellis, 99, of Sandston, transitioned peacefully to her Heavenly home Tuesday, August 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Deacon Henry Davis Sr.; parents and all her siblings. She is survived by her loving family, three daughters and two sons, Veronica Williams, Dea. Henry Davis Jr. (Dea. Nannie), Rev. Sylvia Cole, Ralph M. Davis, Rev. Zynora D. Mason, (Rev. Isaiah Sr.); nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk through visitation will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Monday, August 17, 2020, in the March Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Johnnie Frazier officiating and Rev. James Foust, eulogist. Live streaming will be available on the website. Interment Washington Memorial Park.
